Anaheim hosts San Jose following Carlsson’s hat trick

San Jose Sharks (2-11-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (7-6, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the San Jose Sharks after Leo Carlsson’s hat trick against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Ducks’ 6-3 loss.

Anaheim has a 7-6 record overall and a 1-1-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Ducks have scored and given up 40 goals this season for an even scoring differential.

San Jose is 1-3-0 against the Pacific Division and 2-11-1 overall. The Sharks rank ninth in the league with 61 total penalties (averaging 4.4 per game).

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Strome has two goals and 10 assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Anthony Duclair has three goals and two assists for the Sharks. Fabian Zetterlund has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 5.4 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Sharks: 2-8-0, averaging 1.1 goals, 2.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Chase De Leo: out (knee), Brock McGinn: out (lower body), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Trevor Zegras: day to day (lower body), Jamie Drysdale: out (lower body).

Sharks: Logan Couture: out (lower body), Jacob MacDonald: out (undisclosed), Anthony Duclair: day to day (undisclosed), Matt Benning: out (undisclosed), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed), Alexander Barabanov: out (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press