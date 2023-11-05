Ducks host the Golden Knights after overtime victory

Vegas Golden Knights (11-0-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (6-4, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -185, Ducks +153; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Anaheim Ducks after the Ducks beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in overtime.

Anaheim has gone 6-4 overall with a 0-1-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Ducks have a +three scoring differential, with 33 total goals scored and 30 conceded.

Vegas has a 4-0-0 record in Pacific Division games and an 11-0-1 record overall. The Golden Knights have a 9-0-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. The Golden Knights won the last matchup 4-1. William Karlsson scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has scored five goals with four assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has nine goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Karlsson has six goals and nine assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has scored five goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 6.6 penalties and 15.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 9-0-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Ryan Strome: day to day (illness), John Gibson: day to day (upper body), Chase De Leo: out (knee), Alex Killorn: out (finger), Brock McGinn: out (lower body), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Jamie Drysdale: out (lower body).

Golden Knights: Zach Whitecloud: out (upper body), Isaiah Saville: out (undisclosed), Daniil Miromanov: out (undisclosed), Nicolas Roy: out (undisclosed), Nicolas Hague: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press