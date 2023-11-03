San Jose takes losing streak into game against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins (3-6, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-9-1, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks play the Pittsburgh Penguins as losers of 10 games in a row.

San Jose went 22-44-16 overall and 8-22-11 at home last season. The Sharks averaged 2.7 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 18.4% (41 total power-play goals).

Pittsburgh had a 40-31-11 record overall and a 17-18-6 record on the road last season. The Penguins had a -2 goal differential last season, scoring 261 goals while giving up 263.

INJURIES: Sharks: Logan Couture: out (lower body), Matt Benning: out (undisclosed), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed), Alexander Barabanov: out (finger).

Penguins: John Ludvig: out (concussion), Mark Pysyk: out (lower-body), Will Butcher: out (undisclosed), Alex Nedeljkovic: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press