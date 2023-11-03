Cloudy
53.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

San Jose takes losing streak into game against Pittsburgh

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Pittsburgh Penguins (3-6, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-9-1, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks play the Pittsburgh Penguins as losers of 10 games in a row.

San Jose went 22-44-16 overall and 8-22-11 at home last season. The Sharks averaged 2.7 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 18.4% (41 total power-play goals).

Pittsburgh had a 40-31-11 record overall and a 17-18-6 record on the road last season. The Penguins had a -2 goal differential last season, scoring 261 goals while giving up 263.

INJURIES: Sharks: Logan Couture: out (lower body), Matt Benning: out (undisclosed), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed), Alexander Barabanov: out (finger).

Penguins: John Ludvig: out (concussion), Mark Pysyk: out (lower-body), Will Butcher: out (undisclosed), Alex Nedeljkovic: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 