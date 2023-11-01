Clear
43.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

San Jose brings losing streak into matchup with Vancouver

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Vancouver Canucks (6-2-1, second in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-8-1, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks look to stop their nine-game skid when they play the Vancouver Canucks.

San Jose had a 22-44-16 record overall and went 4-14-8 in Pacific Division play last season. The Sharks scored 233 total goals last season, with 41 power-play goals and four shorthanded goals.

Vancouver went 38-37-7 overall and 16-9-1 in division games last season. The Canucks averaged 3.3 goals on 29.7 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Sharks: Logan Couture: out (lower body), Matt Benning: out (undisclosed), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed), Alexander Barabanov: out (finger).

Canucks: Guillaume Brisebois: out (upper-body), Teddy Blueger: out (leg), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 