San Jose brings losing streak into matchup with Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks (6-2-1, second in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-8-1, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks look to stop their nine-game skid when they play the Vancouver Canucks.

San Jose had a 22-44-16 record overall and went 4-14-8 in Pacific Division play last season. The Sharks scored 233 total goals last season, with 41 power-play goals and four shorthanded goals.

Vancouver went 38-37-7 overall and 16-9-1 in division games last season. The Canucks averaged 3.3 goals on 29.7 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Sharks: Logan Couture: out (lower body), Matt Benning: out (undisclosed), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed), Alexander Barabanov: out (finger).

Canucks: Guillaume Brisebois: out (upper-body), Teddy Blueger: out (leg), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press