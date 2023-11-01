Senators host the Kings following Tkachuk’s 2-goal performance

Los Angeles Kings (5-2-2, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Los Angeles Kings after Brady Tkachuk’s two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Senators’ 5-2 win.

Ottawa had a 39-35-8 record overall and a 24-14-3 record in home games last season. The Senators had a -11 goal differential last season, scoring 259 goals while allowing 270.

Los Angeles went 47-25-10 overall and 22-16-6 on the road a season ago. The Kings committed 316 total penalties last season, averaging 3.9 per game and serving 8.6 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Erik Brannstrom: day to day (undisclosed), Thomas Chabot: out (hand), Artem Zub: day to day (head).

Kings: Andre Lee: out (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press