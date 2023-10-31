Ducks bring 4-game win streak into matchup with the Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes (4-4, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (5-4, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Arizona Coyotes with a four winning streak intact.

Anaheim went 23-47-12 overall and 12-25-4 in home games last season. The Ducks had a -129 goal differential last season, scoring 206 goals while allowing 335.

Arizona had a 28-40-14 record overall and a 7-25-9 record in road games last season. Goalies for the Coyotes averaged 31.4 saves per game last season while allowing 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: John Gibson: day to day (upper body), Chase De Leo: out (knee), Alex Killorn: out (finger), Brock McGinn: out (lower body), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Jamie Drysdale: out (lower body).

Coyotes: Bryan Little: out for season (upper body), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Travis Dermott: day to day (illness), Jason Zucker: out (lower body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press