Los Angeles takes road win streak into game against Toronto

By AP News

Los Angeles Kings (4-2-2, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (5-2-1, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Toronto Maple Leafs aiming to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Toronto had a 50-21-11 record overall and a 28-12-7 record in home games last season. The Maple Leafs committed 3.7 penalties per game and served 8.4 penalty minutes per game last season.

Los Angeles went 47-25-10 overall and 22-16-6 on the road a season ago. The Kings gave up 3.1 goals per game while scoring 3.3 last season.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Conor Timmins: out (lower-body), Matt Murray: out (hip), Timothy Liljegren: day to day (upper body), Jake McCabe: day to day (groin), Jake Muzzin: out for season (back).

Kings: Andre Lee: out (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

