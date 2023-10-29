Ducks bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Penguins

Anaheim Ducks (4-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (3-5, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Pittsburgh Penguins seeking to prolong a three-game win streak.

Pittsburgh went 40-31-11 overall and 23-13-5 in home games last season. The Penguins gave up 3.2 goals per game while scoring 3.2 last season.

Anaheim had a 23-47-12 record overall and an 11-22-8 record in road games last season. The Ducks allowed 4.1 goals per game while scoring 2.5 last season.

INJURIES: Penguins: John Ludvig: day to day (concussion), Mark Pysyk: out (lower-body), Will Butcher: out (undisclosed), Alex Nedeljkovic: out (lower-body).

Ducks: Chase De Leo: out (knee), Alex Killorn: out (finger), Brock McGinn: out (lower body), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Jamie Drysdale: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press