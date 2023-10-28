Clear
Sharks take 8-game losing streak into matchup with the Capitals

Sponsored by:
By AP News

San Jose Sharks (0-7-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (3-3-1, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks, on an eight-game losing streak, take on the Washington Capitals.

Washington had a 35-37-10 record overall and an 18-16-7 record at home last season. The Capitals allowed 3.2 goals per game while scoring 3.1 last season.

San Jose had a 22-44-16 record overall and a 14-22-5 record in road games last season. The Sharks committed 3.5 penalties per game and served 8.0 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Capitals: Nic Dowd: day to day (upper body), Joel Edmundson: out (hand), Charlie Lindgren: out (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Sharks: Jacob MacDonald: out (undisclosed), Logan Couture: out (lower body), Mikael Granlund: out (lower-body), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed), Alexander Barabanov: out (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

