Los Angeles takes on Vegas after Doughty’s 2-goal showing

Vegas Golden Knights (7-0-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (4-2-1, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -117, Kings -103; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights after Drew Doughty’s two-goal game against the Arizona Coyotes in the Kings’ 5-4 win.

Los Angeles went 17-11-4 in Pacific Division games and had a 47-25-10 record overall last season. The Kings scored 68 power-play goals last season on 269 total chances (3.3 chances per game).

Vegas had a 51-22-9 record overall and went 18-11-3 in Pacific Division play last season. The Golden Knights committed three penalties per game and served 7.2 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Kings: Andre Lee: out (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body).

Golden Knights: Zach Whitecloud: out (upper body), Isaiah Saville: out (undisclosed), Daniil Miromanov: out (undisclosed), Nicolas Roy: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press