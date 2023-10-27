Clear
The Carolina Hurricanes have activated forward Andrei Svechnikov from injured reserve

By AP News

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have activated forward Andrei Svechnikov from injured reserve.

The team announced the move Friday, hours before facing the San Jose Sharks at home. Svechnikov suffered a serious knee injury last season, sidelining him for the last part of the regular season and the team’s push to the Eastern Conference Final in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 23-year-old had surgery to repair his right anterior cruciate ligament in March. He skated with the team in a yellow non-contact jersey to open training camp last month, though Svechnikov and coach Rod Brind’Amour were non-committal on exactly when he would be ready to play. Svechnikov recently shed that jersey for workouts.

The former No. 2 overall draft pick from 2018 provides a physical presence. His absence loomed large as Carolina struggled to generate offense while being swept by Florida all in one-goal games.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

