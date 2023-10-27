Flyers play the Ducks following Brink’s 2-goal showing

Anaheim Ducks (3-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4-2-1, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Anaheim Ducks after Bobby Brink scored two goals in the Flyers’ 6-2 win against the Minnesota Wild.

Philadelphia had a 31-38-13 record overall and an 18-18-5 record at home last season. The Flyers scored 35 power-play goals last season on 225 chances for a 15.6% success rate.

Anaheim went 23-47-12 overall and 11-22-8 in road games a season ago. The Ducks scored 2.5 goals per game last season while allowing 4.1 per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Ryan Ellis: out (lower body), Marc Staal: out (rib), Rasmus Ristolainen: out (undisclosed).

Ducks: Chase De Leo: out (knee), Alex Killorn: out (finger), Brock McGinn: out (lower body), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Jamie Drysdale: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press