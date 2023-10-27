Sharks head into matchup against the Hurricanes on losing streak

San Jose Sharks (0-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (4-4, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -361, Sharks +280; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks, on a seven-game losing streak, play the Carolina Hurricanes.

Carolina went 52-21-9 overall and 33-11-5 at home last season. The Hurricanes scored 262 total goals last season, with 50 power-play goals and 11 shorthanded goals.

San Jose had a 22-44-16 record overall and a 14-22-5 record in road games last season. The Sharks had an 18.4% power play success rate last season, scoring 41 goals on 223 chances.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ryan Suzuki: out (upper body), Brett Pesce: out (lower body), Vasiliy Ponomarev: out (knee), Andrei Svechnikov: out (knee).

Sharks: Jacob MacDonald: out (undisclosed), Logan Couture: out (lower body), Mikael Granlund: out (lower-body), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed), Alexander Barabanov: out (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press