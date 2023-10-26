Arizona and Los Angeles take the ice in Western Conference play

Los Angeles Kings (3-2-1, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (3-3, fifth in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes and the Los Angeles Kings meet in Western Conference play.

Arizona had a 28-40-14 record overall and a 21-15-5 record at home last season. The Coyotes had a -70 goal differential last season, scoring 225 goals while giving up 295.

Los Angeles went 47-25-10 overall and 22-16-6 in road games a season ago. The Kings had a 25.3% power play success rate last season, scoring 68 goals on 269 chances.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Jason Zucker: out (lower body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Kings: Andre Lee: out (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press