Ducks take on the Bruins following overtime victory

Anaheim Ducks (2-4, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (6-0, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Anaheim Ducks after the Ducks took down the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 in overtime.

Boston had a 65-12-5 record overall and a 35-5-5 record in home games last season. The Bruins scored 301 goals while giving up 174 for a +127 goal differential last season.

Anaheim went 23-47-12 overall and 11-22-8 in road games last season. The Ducks scored 36 power-play goals last season on 229 total chances (2.8 chances per game).

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Jamie Drysdale: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press