Clear
54.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Ducks take on the Bruins following overtime victory

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Anaheim Ducks (2-4, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (6-0, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Anaheim Ducks after the Ducks took down the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 in overtime.

Boston had a 65-12-5 record overall and a 35-5-5 record in home games last season. The Bruins scored 301 goals while giving up 174 for a +127 goal differential last season.

Anaheim went 23-47-12 overall and 11-22-8 in road games last season. The Ducks scored 36 power-play goals last season on 229 total chances (2.8 chances per game).

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Jamie Drysdale: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 