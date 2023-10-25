Clear
Sharks enter matchup against the Lightning on losing streak

By AP News

San Jose Sharks (0-5-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (3-2-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks enter the matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning as losers of six in a row.

Tampa Bay went 46-30-6 overall and 28-8-8 in home games last season. The Lightning had a 25.4% power play success rate last season, scoring 71 goals on 280 chances.

San Jose had a 22-44-16 record overall and a 14-22-5 record in road games last season. The Sharks had an 18.4% power play success rate last season, scoring 41 goals on 223 chances.

INJURIES: Lightning: Tyler Motte: out (upper body), Andrei Vasilevskiy: out (back).

Sharks: Mikael Granlund: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

