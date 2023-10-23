Kings bring home skid into matchup with the Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes (3-2, third in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (2-2-1, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings look to break their three-game home slide with a win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Los Angeles had a 47-25-10 record overall and a 27-12-5 record at home last season. The Kings had a +20 goal differential last season, scoring 274 goals while giving up 254.

Arizona went 28-40-14 overall and 7-25-9 on the road a season ago. The Coyotes committed 4.7 penalties per game and served 11.9 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body).

Coyotes: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Michael Carcone: day to day (upper body), Jason Zucker: day to day (lower body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press