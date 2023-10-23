Cloudy
57.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Blue Jackets host the Ducks after overtime victory

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Anaheim Ducks (1-4, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-2, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 in overtime.

Columbus had a 25-48-9 record overall and a 16-23-2 record at home last season. The Blue Jackets scored 213 goals while allowing 329 for a -116 goal differential last season.

Anaheim went 23-47-12 overall and 11-22-8 on the road last season. The Ducks gave up 4.1 goals per game while scoring 2.5 last season.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: day to day (upper body), Daniil Tarasov: out (undisclosed), Yegor Chinakhov: out (undisclosed).

Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Jamie Drysdale: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 