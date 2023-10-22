Clear
Bruins take win streak into matchup with the Ducks

By AP News

Boston Bruins (3-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-3, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -247, Ducks +201; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins seek to build upon a four-game win streak with a victory against the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim went 23-47-12 overall and 12-25-4 at home a season ago. The Ducks scored 206 total goals a season ago, averaging 2.5 per game on 28.4 shots per game.

Boston went 65-12-5 overall and 33-9-2 on the road a season ago. The Bruins scored 3.7 goals per game last season while giving up 2.1 per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Jamie Drysdale: day to day (lower body).

Bruins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

