Bruins take win streak into matchup with the Ducks
Boston Bruins (3-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-3, seventh in the Pacific Division)
Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -247, Ducks +201; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins seek to build upon a four-game win streak with a victory against the Anaheim Ducks.
Anaheim went 23-47-12 overall and 12-25-4 at home a season ago. The Ducks scored 206 total goals a season ago, averaging 2.5 per game on 28.4 shots per game.
Boston went 65-12-5 overall and 33-9-2 on the road a season ago. The Bruins scored 3.7 goals per game last season while giving up 2.1 per game.
INJURIES: Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Jamie Drysdale: day to day (lower body).
Bruins: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press