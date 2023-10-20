Mostly Clear
Sharks bring losing streak into matchup with the Predators

By AP News

San Jose Sharks (0-3-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (2-3, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks are looking to stop their four-game losing streak with a win over the Nashville Predators.

Nashville went 42-32-8 overall and 22-15-4 at home last season. The Predators scored 44 power-play goals last season on 250 chances for a 17.6% success rate.

San Jose had a 22-44-16 record overall and a 14-22-5 record on the road last season. The Sharks scored 233 total goals a season ago, averaging 2.8 per game on 29.5 shots per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Cody Glass: day to day (lower body), Luke Schenn: out (lower-body).

Sharks: Mikael Granlund: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

