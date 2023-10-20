Kings host the Bruins after Dubois’ 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (3-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (2-1-1, second in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Boston Bruins after Pierre-Luc Dubois’ two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Kings’ 7-3 win.

Los Angeles went 47-25-10 overall and 27-12-5 at home a season ago. The Kings scored 274 goals while giving up 254 last season for a +20 goal differential.

Boston had a 65-12-5 record overall and a 33-9-2 record in road games last season. The Bruins had a 22.2% power play success rate last season, scoring 62 goals on 279 chances.

INJURIES: Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body).

Bruins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press