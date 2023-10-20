Mostly Clear
Arizona and Anaheim take the ice in Western Conference play

By AP News

Anaheim Ducks (1-2, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-2, fourth in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes face the Anaheim Ducks in Western Conference action.

Arizona went 28-40-14 overall and 21-15-5 at home last season. The Coyotes committed 387 total penalties last season, averaging 4.7 per game and serving 11.9 penalty minutes per game.

Anaheim went 23-47-12 overall and 11-22-8 on the road a season ago. The Ducks scored 36 power-play goals last season on 229 chances for a 15.7% success rate.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Ducks: Adam Henrique: day to day (illness), Brock McGinn: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

