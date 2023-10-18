Clear
San Jose brings losing streak into matchup with Boston

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Boston Bruins (2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-2-1, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks aim to end a three-game losing streak when they play the Boston Bruins.

San Jose went 22-44-16 overall and 8-22-11 at home last season. The Sharks had an 18.4% power play success rate last season, scoring 41 goals on 223 chances.

Boston went 65-12-5 overall and 33-9-2 on the road last season. The Bruins committed 359 total penalties last season, averaging 4.4 per game and serving 10.5 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Mikael Granlund: out (lower-body).

Bruins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

