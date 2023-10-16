Clear
Jets host the Kings after Connor’s 2-goal game

By AP News

Los Angeles Kings (0-1-1, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (1-1, fifth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Los Angeles Kings after Kyle Connor scored two goals in the Jets’ 6-4 win against the Florida Panthers.

Winnipeg had a 46-33-3 record overall and a 26-14-3 record in home games last season. The Jets committed 301 total penalties last season, averaging 3.7 per game and serving 8.5 penalty minutes per game.

Los Angeles went 47-25-10 overall and 22-16-6 in road games last season. The Kings allowed 3.1 goals per game while scoring 3.3 last season.

INJURIES: Jets: Ville Heinola: out (ankle).

Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

