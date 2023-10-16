Clear
57.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hurricanes visit the Sharks following Teravainen’s 2-goal performance

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Carolina Hurricanes (2-1, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-1-1, sixth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the San Jose Sharks after Teuvo Teravainen’s two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Hurricanes’ 6-3 loss.

San Jose went 22-44-16 overall and 8-22-11 in home games a season ago. The Sharks scored 41 power-play goals last season on 223 total chances (2.7 chances per game).

Carolina had a 52-21-9 record overall and a 27-15-6 record on the road last season. The Hurricanes scored 262 total goals last season (50 power-play goals and 11 shorthanded goals).

INJURIES: Sharks: Mikael Granlund: out (lower-body).

Hurricanes: Ryan Suzuki: out (undisclosed), Vasiliy Ponomarev: out (undisclosed), Andrei Svechnikov: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 