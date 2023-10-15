Clear
Carolina visits Anaheim after shootout victory

By AP News

Carolina Hurricanes (2-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (0-1, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -267, Ducks +215; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Anaheim Ducks after the Hurricanes took down the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 in a shootout.

Anaheim went 23-47-12 overall and 12-25-4 in home games last season. Goalies for the Ducks averaged 35 saves per game last season while allowing 4.1 goals per game.

Carolina had a 52-21-9 record overall and a 27-15-6 record on the road last season. The Hurricanes scored 3.2 goals per game last season while allowing 2.6 per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Leo Carlsson: out (lower body), Brock McGinn: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles).

Hurricanes: Ryan Suzuki: out (undisclosed), Vasiliy Ponomarev: out (undisclosed), Andrei Svechnikov: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

