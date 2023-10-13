Pacific Division foes meet as Golden Knights host the Ducks

Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -349, Ducks +266; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights play the Anaheim Ducks in a matchup of Pacific Division opponents.

Vegas had a 51-22-9 record overall while going 18-11-3 against opponents from the Pacific Division last season. The Golden Knights had a 20.3% power play success rate last season, scoring 42 goals on 207 chances.

Anaheim had a 23-47-12 record overall while going 7-17-2 against opponents from the Pacific Division last season. The Ducks scored 36 power-play goals last season on 229 total chances (2.8 chances per game).

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Alec Martinez: out (undisclosed).

Ducks: Leo Carlsson: out (lower body), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press