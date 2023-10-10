Mostly Clear
Kings host the Avalanche to begin 2023 season

By AP News

Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -111, Kings -111; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings begin the season at home against the Colorado Avalanche.

Los Angeles had a 47-25-10 record overall and a 27-12-5 record at home last season. The Kings scored 68 power-play goals last season on 269 total chances (3.3 chances per game).

Colorado went 51-24-7 overall and 31-11-2 in road games a season ago. The Avalanche committed 3.6 penalties per game and served 8.2 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Avalanche: Artturi Lehkonen: out (toe), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Pavel Francouz: out (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

