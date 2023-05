Flames fire head coach Sutter after disappointing season View Photo

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames fired head coach Darryl Sutter on Monday, the latest major change at the NHL club after a disappointing season. The Flames missed the playoffs this season after posting a 38-27-17 record. Sutter’s departure comes two weeks after former Flames general manager Brad Treliving turned down a contract extension and parted ways with the team.