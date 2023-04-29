Oilers try to clinch first round series over the Kings in game 6

Edmonton Oilers (50-23-9, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (47-25-10, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Oilers -172, Kings +145; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Oilers lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers look to clinch the first round of the NHL Playoffs over the Los Angeles Kings in game six. The teams meet Tuesday for the 10th time this season. The Oilers won the last meeting 6-3. Nick Bjugstad scored two goals in the victory.

Los Angeles has gone 47-25-10 overall with a 17-10-4 record against the Pacific Division. The Kings have a +20 scoring differential, with 274 total goals scored and 254 given up.

Edmonton has a 50-23-9 record overall and a 22-6-3 record in Pacific Division play. The Oilers have committed 324 total penalties (four per game) to rank 10th in NHL play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has 41 goals and 25 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has scored four goals with nine assists over the last 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 52 goals and 76 assists for the Oilers. Evan Bouchard has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Oilers: 8-0-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Blake Lizotte: day to day (lower body), Arthur Kaliyev: day to day (illness).

Oilers: Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mattias Janmark: day to day (foot), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press