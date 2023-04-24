Oilers, Kings square off with series tied 2-2

Los Angeles Kings (47-25-10, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (50-23-9, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Oilers -234, Kings +192; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings in game five of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Sunday for the ninth time this season. The Oilers won the previous meeting 5-4 in overtime. Leon Draisaitl scored two goals in the victory.

Edmonton has a 50-23-9 record overall and a 21-6-3 record in Pacific Division games. The Oilers have a +69 scoring differential, with 325 total goals scored and 256 conceded.

Los Angeles has a 47-25-10 record overall and a 17-9-4 record in Pacific Division games. The Kings have given up 254 goals while scoring 274 for a +20 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has scored 37 goals with 67 assists for the Oilers. Draisaitl has 10 goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 41 goals and 25 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has scored four goals and added 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 8-0-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mattias Janmark: day to day (foot), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

Kings: Blake Lizotte: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press