Clear
67.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Kings and Oilers tied 1-1 heading to game 3

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Edmonton Oilers (50-23-9, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (47-25-10, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Oilers -147, Kings +125; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Edmonton Oilers in game three of the with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Oilers won 4-2 in the last matchup.

Los Angeles is 16-9-3 against the Pacific Division and 47-25-10 overall. The Kings are 22-11-3 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Edmonton is 20-6-2 against the Pacific Division and 50-23-9 overall. The Oilers have a 48-9-7 record when scoring at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has 41 goals and 25 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has three goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has scored 37 goals with 67 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has nine goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Oilers: 9-0-1, averaging 4.1 goals, six assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Kevin Fiala: day to day (lower body).

Oilers: Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mattias Janmark: day to day (undisclosed), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 