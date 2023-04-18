Partly Cloudy
Stars uncertain about Joe Pavelski after hard hit by Wild

By AP News
Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski, second from right, is helped off the ice by Mason Marchment and staff after suffering an unknown injury in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Photo Icon View Photo

DALLAS (AP) — Stars veteran center Joe Pavelski’s status for Game 2 and beyond against the Minnesota Wild is uncertain after a massive hit that took him out of the series opener. Coach Pete DeBoer says Pavelski seems to be OK, but was left at home Tuesday. When asked if the 38-year-old Pavelski was in concussion protocol, DeBoer responded that he didn’t have anything like that yet. Pavelski hit his head on the ice after the crushing blow from Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba in the second period of the Stars’ double-overtime loss. Game 2 is Wednesday night in Dallas.

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Sports Writer

