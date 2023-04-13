Oilers take on the Sharks following overtime victory

San Jose Sharks (22-42-16, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-23-9, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Oilers -487, Sharks +371; over/under is 7

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the San Jose Sharks after the Oilers knocked off the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in overtime.

Edmonton has a 49-23-9 record overall and an 18-6-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Oilers have gone 46-9-6 when scoring at least three goals.

San Jose is 4-13-8 against the Pacific Division and 22-42-16 overall. The Sharks have gone 7-7-10 in games decided by a single goal.

The teams square off Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Oilers won 7-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 37 goals and 66 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has seven goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

Erik Karlsson has scored 25 goals with 75 assists for the Sharks. Noah Gregor has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 9-0-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.1 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Ryan McLeod: out for season (undisclosed), Cody Ceci: day to day (personal reasons).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic: day to day (undisclosed), Oskar Lindblom: day to day (undisclosed), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Andreas Johnsson: day to day (undisclosed), Alexander Barabanov: day to day (lower-body), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body), Jeffrey Viel: day to day (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press