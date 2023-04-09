Avalanche bring 4-game win streak into matchup with the Ducks

Colorado Avalanche (47-24-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (23-45-11, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Avalanche -304, Ducks +244; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Anaheim Ducks looking to build upon a four-game win streak.

Anaheim is 23-45-11 overall and 12-23-3 at home. The Ducks have committed 340 total penalties (4.3 per game) to rank seventh in league play.

Colorado has a 27-11-1 record in road games and a 47-24-6 record overall. The Avalanche have a 20-10-2 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. The Ducks won 5-3 in the last matchup. Adam Henrique led the Ducks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras has 22 goals and 39 assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has scored four goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 52 goals and 46 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has seven goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 0-9-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: John Gibson: day to day (illness), Urho Vaakanainen: out (hip), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), Scott Harrington: day to day (upper body), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Anthony Stolarz: out for season (lower body).

Avalanche: Artturi Lehkonen: out (finger), Josh Manson: out (lower body), Bowen Byram: day to day (illness), Pavel Francouz: out (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Cale Makar: day to day (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press