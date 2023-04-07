Ducks bring losing streak into matchup with the Coyotes

Anaheim Ducks (23-45-10, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (27-38-13, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Coyotes -135, Ducks +112

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks are looking to end their nine-game skid with a victory over the Arizona Coyotes.

Arizona is 27-38-13 overall and 20-14-4 at home. The Coyotes have a -65 scoring differential, with 213 total goals scored and 278 given up.

Anaheim is 23-45-10 overall and 11-22-7 on the road. The Ducks have a -124 scoring differential, with 193 total goals scored and 317 given up.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The Ducks won 5-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has scored 36 goals with 46 assists for the Coyotes. Nick Schmaltz has eight assists over the last 10 games.

Frank Vatrano has scored 20 goals with 19 assists for the Ducks. Troy Terry has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 5.3 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Ducks: 1-9-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zack Kassian: out (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Ducks: John Gibson: day to day (illness), Urho Vaakanainen: out (hip), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Anthony Stolarz: out for season (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press