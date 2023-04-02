Flames host the Ducks after Toffoli’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (23-42-10, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (35-26-15, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Flames -475, Ducks +360; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Anaheim Ducks after Tyler Toffoli scored two goals in the Flames’ 5-4 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks.

Calgary is 35-26-15 overall with a 14-6-3 record against the Pacific Division. The Flames have gone 15-12-12 in games decided by a goal.

Anaheim is 7-13-2 against the Pacific Division and 23-42-10 overall. The Ducks rank sixth in league play with 327 total penalties (averaging 4.4 per game).

Sunday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Flames won 3-2 in overtime in the previous matchup. Toffoli led the Flames with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toffoli has 33 goals and 36 assists for the Flames. Blake Coleman has scored four goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

Trevor Zegras has 22 goals and 37 assists for the Ducks. Ryan Strome has scored three goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-2-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.7 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Ducks: 1-8-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal), Chris Tanev: day to day (upper body).

Ducks: Troy Terry: day to day (personal), Adam Henrique: out (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen: out (hip), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Anthony Stolarz: out for season (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press