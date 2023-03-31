Ducks take losing streak into matchup with the Oilers

Anaheim Ducks (23-41-10, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (43-23-9, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks look to end a six-game losing streak with a victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Edmonton has gone 43-23-9 overall with a 14-6-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Oilers have scored 298 total goals (4.0 per game) to lead the NHL.

Anaheim is 23-41-10 overall and 7-12-2 against the Pacific Division. The Ducks rank seventh in the league with 324 total penalties (averaging 4.4 per game).

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Ducks won 4-3 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 35 goals and 61 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has seven goals and 13 assists over the past 10 games.

Trevor Zegras has 22 goals and 37 assists for the Ducks. Ryan Strome has scored three goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 8-1-1, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Ducks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Ryan McLeod: day to day (undisclosed).

Ducks: Troy Terry: day to day (personal), Adam Henrique: out (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen: out (hip), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Trevor Zegras: day to day (undisclosed), Anthony Stolarz: out for season (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press