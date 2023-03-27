Ducks bring losing streak into matchup with the Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche (43-23-6, second in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (23-40-10, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Avalanche -270, Ducks +219; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks play the Colorado Avalanche as losers of four in a row.

Anaheim is 23-40-10 overall and 12-21-3 at home. The Ducks rank fifth in league play with 321 total penalties (averaging 4.4 per game).

Colorado has a 23-11-1 record in road games and a 43-23-6 record overall. The Avalanche have a +37 scoring differential, with 234 total goals scored and 197 given up.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Ducks won 5-3 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Henrique has scored 19 goals with 14 assists for the Ducks. Troy Terry has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 31 goals and 62 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has scored six goals and added eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Adam Henrique: out (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen: out (hip), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Anthony Stolarz: out for season (lower body).

Avalanche: Artturi Lehkonen: out (finger), Josh Manson: out (lower body), Pavel Francouz: out (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press