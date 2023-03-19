Canucks in action against the Ducks after shootout victory

Vancouver Canucks (29-33-5, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (23-36-10, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Canucks -128, Ducks +108; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Anaheim Ducks after the Canucks knocked off the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 in a shootout.

Anaheim has a 23-36-10 record overall and a 7-9-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Ducks have gone 12-19-4 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Vancouver is 29-33-5 overall and 12-5-0 against the Pacific Division. The Canucks have a -29 scoring differential, with 224 total goals scored and 253 given up.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season. The Canucks won the last meeting 8-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Henrique has scored 19 goals with 14 assists for the Ducks. Troy Terry has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Andrei Kuzmenko has 34 goals and 27 assists for the Canucks. Jonathan Tanner Miller has scored five goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-2-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Canucks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Adam Henrique: out (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen: out (hip), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Anthony Stolarz: out for season (lower body).

Canucks: Filip Hronek: day to day (upper-body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson: out (lower body), Ilya Mikheyev: out for season (knee), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Travis Dermott: out (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press