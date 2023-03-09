Partly Cloudy
48.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sharks coach David Quinn fined $25,000 for berating referee

Sponsored by:
By AP News
San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn, standing left, leaves the bench area after being ejected during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Sharks coach David Quinn fined $25,000 for berating referee

Photo Icon View Photo

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks coach David Quinn was fined $25,000 for his profanity laced tirade against a referee that led to a game misconduct.

The NHL announced the penalty on Wednesday for “conduct demeaning the officials” by Quinn during last Saturday’s 8-3 loss to the Washington Capitals.

Quinn started yelling at referee Gord Dwyer following a clipping penalty called on San Jose forward Kevin Labanc in the third period. Quinn was given a game misconduct and continued yelling and cursing at Dwyer before finally leaving the bench.

Quinn said after the game that he was “embarrassed” by his actions.

“You shouldn’t act like that as a coach and I want to apologize to our team,” Quinn said after the game. “It’s not how I certainly want to act and it’s an emotional game. These refs work hard, they do a good job and it’s something that should never happen. So I’m embarrassed by that.”

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 