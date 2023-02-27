Light Rain
Rangers’ Miller ejected for spitting at Kings’ Doughty

By AP News
Linesman Kilian McNamara, left, talks to New York Rangers' K'Andre Miller (79) after Miller received a penalty during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller was given a match penalty and ejected after spitting at Kings defenseman Drew Doughty late in the first period of Sunday’s game.

Miller’s absence left the Rangers with just five defensemen the remainder of the game — the second time in two days they’ve had to finish a game a player short at the position.

After the game Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said he didn’t see the play when it happened.

“The kid feels bad about it,” he said of Miller. “He said it was an accident.”

Miller was not made available to reporters following the game.

Doughty said he was caught off guard.

“I was just shocked obviously,” Doughty said. “I don’t even know if I said anything to him after. You don’t want to see things like that in this game. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that. I’m sure it has happened, not that I’ve seen. It’s unfortunate.

“Whether or not he meant to do it, I have no idea. It’s pretty big loogie on my face, so I was pretty (miffed).”

Ryan Lindgren left New York’s game at Washington on Saturday with an apparent left shoulder injury after a hit into the boards from T.J. Oshie in the first period.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

