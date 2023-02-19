Blackhawks C Toews dealing with long COVID-19 symptoms

Clear
By AP News
FILE - Chicago Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews (19) moves the puck down ice during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 1, 2023, in Chicago. Chicago captain Jonathan Toews and forward Patrick Kane are contemplating their futures ahead of the NHL trade deadline on March 3. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews announced Sunday that he is dealing with symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome.

Toews hasn’t played since Jan. 28. The Blackhawks placed the 34-year-old center on injured reserve on Wednesday with what they said was a non-COVID-19-related illness.

“It has been really challenging to play through these symptoms,” Toews said in a statement released by the team. “In the last few weeks, it has reached the point where I had no choice but to step back and concentrate on getting healthy. I am thankful for the patience and support of my teammates, the coaching staff, and the entire Blackhawks organization.”

Toews missed the 2020-21 season with what he described as chronic immune response syndrome.

Toews has spent his entire career with Chicago, winning three Stanley Cup titles. But he is eligible for free agency after this season.

He had 12 goals and 25 assists in 71 games when he returned to action last year, and he had looked stronger this season. He has 14 goals and 14 assists in 46 games for the last-place Blackhawks.

___

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

