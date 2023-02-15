Clear
54.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Defenseman Mikey Anderson signs 8-year extension with Kings

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov (37) passes the puck around Los Angeles Kings' Mikey Anderson (44) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Defenseman Mikey Anderson signs 8-year extension with Kings

Photo Icon View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Defenseman Mikey Anderson signed an eight-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

The extension, which lasts through the 2030-31 season, has an average annual value of $4.125 million.

Anderson has appeared in all 55 games for the Kings this season and has career highs in assists (11), points (13) and plus-minus (plus-10) while averaging 21:49 on ice per game.

“We’re excited to have a player of Mikey Anderson’s caliber signed to the Kings long-term,” Kings vice president and general manager Rob Blake said in a statement. “Mikey has not only developed into a trusted, shut-down player on the ice, but a well-respected individual in the room that we envision continuing to grow into our leadership core.”

Anderson was a fourth-round selection by the Kings in the 2017 draft. After two seasons of playing collegiately at Minnesota-Duluth, he made his NHL debut with the Kings on Feb. 29, 2020.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 