Wild F Mason Shaw suspended by NHL for 2 games for kneeing

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Wild forward Mason Shaw was suspended by the NHL for two games on Friday for kneeing San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov.

The 24-year-old Shaw will miss games on Tuesday night at Winnipeg and Thursday night at home against Dallas. Based on his average annual salary, Shaw also will forfeit $8,108.10 that will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The play with Shaw occurred during the second period of Minnesota’s 5-2 loss at San Jose on Thursday’s night. Shaw was assessed a major penalty for kneeing and game misconduct.

