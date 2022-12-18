Mostly Clear
Gustafsson hat trick helps Capitals beat Samsonov, Leafs 5-2

By AP News
Washington Capitals defenseman Erik Gustafsson (56) celebrates after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Erik Gustafsson recorded his first career hat trick to steal the spotlight from Alex Ovechkin’s latest pursuit of hockey history and help the Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2. Ovechkin called for fans to throw hats on to the ice after Gustafsson’s third goal of the game early in the third period. But Ovechkin will have to wait for his 801st goal that would tie Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list. Charlie Lindgren made 34 saves to outplay former Washington goaltender Ilya Samsonov. Samsonov gave up five goals in a rough performance in his first game in his old home arena.

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer

