Hockey Canada elects a new board of directors after scandal

Hockey Canada’s provincial and territorial members has elected a new board of directors at the national sport organization’s annual winter meeting. Hugh L. Fraser, a retired judge with nearly three decades experience at the Ontario court of justice, is the new chair of the board. Former women’s national team captain Cassie Campbell-Pascall is set to fill one of the other nine seats. Hockey Canada’s previous board stepped down in October amid blistering criticism related to the scandal-plagued federation’s handling of sexual assault allegations and hushed payouts to victims.

By The Associated Press