Cloudy
45.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Vancouver takes on Anaheim following Horvat’s 2-goal game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Anaheim Ducks (2-6-1, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (2-5-2, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks after Bo Horvat’s two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Canucks’ 5-2 loss.

Vancouver had a 40-30-12 record overall and went 13-6-7 in Pacific Division play last season. The Canucks had a +15 goal differential last season, scoring 246 goals while allowing 231.

Anaheim had a 31-37-14 record overall and went 11-12-3 in Pacific Division play last season. The Ducks had a 21.9% power play success rate last season, scoring 48 goals on 219 chances.

INJURIES: Canucks: Curtis Lazar: out (undisclosed), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed), Brock Boeser: out (undisclosed).

Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 