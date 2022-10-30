Maple Leafs bring losing streak into game against the Ducks

Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -190, Ducks +158; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs aim to stop their three-game skid with a win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim had a 31-37-14 record overall and a 17-19-5 record at home last season. The Ducks scored 228 total goals last season (2.8 per game on 29.2 shots per game).

Toronto had a 54-21-7 record overall and a 24-14-6 record in road games last season. The Maple Leafs scored 63 power-play goals last season on 231 chances for a 27.3% success rate.

INJURIES: Ducks: Sam Carrick: out (hip), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed).

Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren: out (hernia), Jordie Benn: out (groin), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (abductor), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press