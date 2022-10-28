San Jose hosts Tampa Bay after Couture’s 2-goal showing

Tampa Bay Lightning (4-4-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (2-7-0, sixth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Tampa Bay Lightning after Logan Couture scored two goals in the Sharks’ 4-3 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

San Jose had a 32-37-13 record overall and an 18-18-5 record at home last season. The Sharks had a 19.0% power play success rate last season, scoring 41 goals on 216 chances.

Tampa Bay went 51-23-8 overall and 30-20-3 on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Lightning averaged 27.0 saves per game last season while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Nick Bonino: day to day (undisclosed).

Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press